Ammon Bundy arrested at Idaho Statehouse for the second time in two days

BOISE, Idaho — Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy was arrested at the Idaho Statehouse on Wednesday morning.

This is the second time he has been arrested in the past 24 hours. Bundy was arrested at the Statehouse on Tuesday for refusing to leave a meeting room where a few hours earlier, angry protesters forced out lawmakers.

The Idaho State Police said Bundy was arrested and charged Wednesday for trespassing, as well as resisting and obstructing officers. Both charges are misdemeanors.

According to ISP, Bundy was served with a No Trespass Notice following his arrest yesterday. It was served by troopers and the Idaho Department of Administration.

ISP said he was repeatedly asked to leave the capitol building, but refused and was uncooperative. Troopers physically removed him from the Senate gallery, took him through a stairwell, placed him in a wheelchair and then put him into a patrol vehicle.

ISP said another person, arrested with Bundy for trespassing on Tuesday, was also served a No Trespass Notice.

