American Legion event aimed to help local veterans understand their benefits, membership opportunities

by Will Wixey

Credit: Nathan Howard

REARDAN, Wash. — The American Legion is inviting military veterans from Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Spokane, and Stevens Counties to a special service at Reardan Community Hall.

American Legion staff will discuss veteran benefits, membership opportunities, and their legislative efforts. A veteran service officer will also be there to discuss claims and other benefit questions.

There are many American Legion posts across Eastern Washington, each focusing on community service and assistance to local veterans. They say its members and input from local civic and community officials are what keeps them successful.

The nonprofit organization helped create the G.I. Bill and the Department of Veterans Affairs. They support children & youth activities, patriotic American values, a strong national defense, and quality-of-life issues for those serving in today’s armed forces.

The event is on Feb. 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information on the event, call Jessie Horton at (360) 491 4373, or email adjutant@walegion.org.

