America Strong: Taekwondo instructor offers classes to those who can’t pay

by Rania Kaur

SPOKANE, Wash. — Knowing money is a big issue for many families across our area, one Spokane taekwondo class held through the Northeast Youth Center only charges two cans of food a month for tuition.

A tradition started by Kwang Jang Nim (grandmaster) Starley Mason in the 70s when he noticed kids peering through the windows of his class, unable to pay.

“He ran commercial dojos, and the thought kids couldn’t participate, because of financial reasons, just hurt his heart,” said Sabum-nim (master teacher) Alicia Lassman.

Today, Lassman carries on the over 40-year tradition inherited from her teacher, teaching kids taekwondo twice a week at Cooper Elementary School.

“If you want to learn taekwondo, two cans of food, come in, put on your sweatpants and work hard,” she said. “We can make that happen.”

The program even changed her life.

“I couldn’t afford to put my young daughter in a program, so when I started looking around, this was the opportunity and it was wonderful,” she said.

The tuition program and the values are the reasons why Amanda Seybert enrolled her two kids in this particular class.

“I’ve been a social worker for many years, and so it’s important to us to support good causes, and these women truly love taekwondo and the art of taekwondo so it just seemed like a natural thing for us to do,” Seybert said.

At the end of the year, all of the canned food donations go to a family at the elementary school.

“It’s a privilege to stand here and carry that legacy forward,” Lassman said.

To enroll, you can call Northeast Youth Center at (509) 482-0708.

