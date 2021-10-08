America Strong: Spokane restaurant owner donates meals to feed the hungry

by Matthew Kincanon

SPOKANE, Wash. — Even though the pandemic hit restaurants hard, one local owner continued to serve the Spokane community.

The owner of Nudo Ramen House in downtown Spokane and the north side Jingou Sun donated meals to make sure no one went hungry.

Larry Barringer, founder of “Neighbors Feeding Neighbors,” said he puts together a meal for hundreds of people to enjoy at Valley Partners once a month. He readily admits, he couldn’t do it alone.

Sun is one of those people who joined Barringer in his mission to feed the hungry.

The pandemic has not been easy for restaurant owners and many have closed their doors.

Even though restaurants are open, Nudo, like others, has struggled in recent weeks to stay open due to staffing shortages. Still, Sun donated 350 meals to help “Neighbors Feeding Neighbors.” Her own son inspired her to help others.

“My kid is a volunteer of that association, so every month he will go there to do voluntary work so that’s why I’m being involved,” Sun said.

Sun says she’s just doing little things for the community. It’s all those little things that make her “America Strong.” Do you know some who exemplifies America Strong? Tell us about them below.

