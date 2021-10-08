America Strong: Spokane Police Sgt. named Washington’s first woman law enforcement liaison

by Kaitlin Knapp

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington’s first woman law enforcement liaison might be a familiar face to people in the Spokane area.

That’s because it’s Spokane Police Sergeant Teresa Fuller.

From shootings to stabbing and standoffs, Fuller has served the Spokane Police Department for 23 years. She’s seen it all on the streets of the city.

She’s there when the streets turn to ice and the nights are cold and dark.

“I get my neck gator we also have these chains for our boots that way we are not slipping and falling chasing the bad guys,” Fuller said.

Now, she can focus on her other passions: traffic safety and education.

Over the years, she’s shared her passion with 4 News Now. That includes making sure moms know how to correctly use car seats and talking to drivers who made life-changing decisions.

“I used to speak with somebody that I put in prison on a vehicular assault charge about how dangerous it is to drink and drive.”

She’s also met with younger drivers to make sure they were safe when they hit the streets.

The National Law Enforcement Liaison program was created by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Governors Highway Safety Administration to help promote national and state highway safety.

In her role, Fuller will coordinate SPD’s participation with the Washington Traffic Safety Commission to address behavioral traffic safety issues like speeding, distracted driving and impairment.

“I want to preach the word of the bigger picture when it comes to traffic safety and how much it impacts our systems,” Fuller said. “Traffic safety affects everyone, and there is something everyone can do to make our roads safer.”

Fuller said her job is about helping people. Most importantly, it’s about saving lives. That’s why sergeant Fuller is America strong.

