America Strong: Spokane Police buy bikes for local students

by Erin Robinson

Photo by Thomas Park on Unsplash

SPOKANE, Wash. — Christmas will arrive early for more than 20 Spokane school kids.

Santa is teaming up with the Spokane Police Department to deliver 26 bikes to families dealing with financial hardship.

SPD has been working all year to buy the bikes, but needed a little backup to put them all together. The TAC team worked with criminal justice students from the NewTech Skill Center to teach them how to assemble the bikes. They will be delivered this weekend.

This effort is what we call America Strong. Do you know someone who is going above and beyond to help others? Tell us about them below.

READ: America Strong: 9-year-old collecting hats and gloves for local foster kids

RELATED: America Strong: Crews work overnight to clean up storm damage, repair outages

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.