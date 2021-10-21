America Strong: Spokane girl featured on GMA3 for helping kids with cancer

by Erin Robinson

Credit: Good Morning America

NEW YORK CITY, Wash. — Our latest “America Strong ” story is about a little girl in the big city. And it’s all because of her generosity.

4 News Now introduced the Inland Northwest to Maeve a few weeks ago.

The 12-year-old was inspired by her mom’s battle with cancer and wanted to make things better for kids in the hospital.

She raised thousands of dollars to buy toys for kids at Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital.

The story touched many here locally, but it also caught the attention of ABC in New York City.

On Thursday, Maeve and her mom appeared on the third hour of Good Morning America to share and celebrate her story.

