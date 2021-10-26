America Strong: Salvation Army makes sure kids are dressed warm this winter

by Brian Neale

SPOKANE, Wash.– More than 40 kids have new, warm clothes and shoes to help get them through the winter and it’s all thanks to the Salvation Army.

The organization uses donations from the community to take kids shopping at the JC Penney’s at the Northtown Mall.

For many of them, it’s the first time they’ve had a new pair of shoes or a new sweater.

It’s something that most people take for granted. However, for the kids who are getting a helping hand, it’s something that brings them hope.

“They’re just so excited when you see them go through the line and get the chance to pick out their own jacket and when you ask them about picking out their jacket, pants, or dress. So, it’s a very special event for them,” said Major Ken Perine with the Salvation Army.

Another group of children will get to go shopping with the Salvation Army on Wednesday.

