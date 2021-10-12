America Strong: No-Li Brewhouse brews with history, hops and heart

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Brewed with history, hops and heart: that is the promise behind No-Li Brewhouse.

Owners John and Cindy Bryant believe the way they do business should elevate the community.

“We all have a heart and we give because we can and I think there are so many people in Spokane community that give so much, if it’s time or money,” John said. “They give their heart.

For John, it is a mission that is rooted in his own family history. He grew up in a Western Washington logging town and credits the support of the community for lifting his family out of some tough times.

“It’s a lot of a byproduct of generations – of my wife’s family, very blue-collar of generations, to get to this opportunity in life to get to do some great things,” he said.

The Spokane community has faced some steep uphill battles recently and No-Li was always there to lend a helping hand.

At the start of the pandemic, No-Li began making meals for more than 1,000 local students. When the cities of Malden and Pine City burned in a wildfire, the brewhouse raised tens of thousands of dollars to help families.

“As we continue to grow, we’re able to give more,” Cindy said. “That’s our goal, to give more. John always says ‘We’re going to do a big check for like $100,000 one day. We’re going to do it,’ and I’m like ‘Okay, we can do this.’”

Their collaborative efforts make for collective success.

“We work around the clock to make sure that Spokane will be the best Spokane that it can be,” John said. “And we’re proud to be a part of it.”

John and Cindy are what we call "America Strong." They have stepped up to help others in their local community.

