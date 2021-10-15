America Strong: Local bakery donates cookies to nurses featured in ‘Inside the ICU’ story

by Melissa Luck

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — For the last 19 months, healthcare workers in Spokane and across the world have been battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

They have been caring for patients while trying to stay safe themselves.

4 News Now has been fortunate over the past month to share their stories. Our exclusive story inside the ICU at Sacred Heart touched many people around the world.

More than 310,000 people watched the story on YouTube and today, a local bakery helped us say thank you.

Three Birdies Bakery is what we call “America Strong.” Owner Jamie Merrill Roberts always steps in to help local groups and nonprofits.

When we reached out about buying cookies for the ICU nurses at Sacred Heart, Merrill Roberts immediately stepped up.

Not only did she bake these adorable cookies, she donated them to help say thank you.

Robyn Nance delivered them Friday morning, individually wrapped for safety.

Watch Inside the ICU here.

