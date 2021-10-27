America Strong: Department of Defense gives Providence healthcare providers a much-needed break

by Erin Robinson

Department of Defense at Providence COPYRIGHT KXLY 4 NEWS NOW

SPOKANE, Wash. — For almost two years, 4 News Now has been sharing stories of doctors and nurses battling to keep COVID patients alive.

Staffing shortages mean many are required to work around the clock.

Recently, one local hospital got some much-needed backup from the Department of Defense.

Providence recently welcomed a team of 20 physicians, nurses and respiratory therapists to relieve some of the pressure they have been facing. The help is also giving healthcare workers a much-needed break.

The team is expected to be on-site at Sacred Heart for approximately one month.

Their call to help is an example of what we call “America Strong.”

