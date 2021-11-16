America Strong: Crews work overnight to clean up storm damage, repair outages

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Each time strong winds move into the region, we see the damage.

Winds reached more than 70 mph on Monday which caused trees to be uprooted and some to even tip onto roads and houses.

Add power outages to that and it did not make for an easy clean-up.

City crews and private arborists worked through the night to clear debris to get people back in their homes and safely back on the road. Linemen also put in the time to make sure everyone’s lights came back on.

That hard work is the perfect example of what we call America Strong.

