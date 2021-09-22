America Strong: COPS volunteer keeps community safe

by Vanessa Perez

SPOKANE, Wash.–Victor Frazier is a volunteer at C.O.P.S., a nonprofit that fights crime and keeps people safe but they say they do it in positive ways. The volunteers aren’t armed, nor do they make arrests.

Frazier got involved with C.O.P.S. in 2018, but he had been in and out of the office helping out before then. The retired Air Force officer has been involved in the Spokane community for more than 20 years.

As a volunteer at the C.O.P.S. shop, Frazier sits at the front desk four times a month. He helps people who come through the door with all sorts of problems; like helping someone get a cleanup pass from the city to report an issue to code enforcement.

A vast majority of people come in and need help with crimes such as car prowling, burglary, or even domestic violence or sometimes there’s an issue in a neighborhood.

The most important part of Frazier’s volunteering is fighting crime.

Volunteers are there to help find solutions or report problems to the police or city.

“I will say one of the most valuable things about working here and volunteering here is that you learn something new every day. Here, it’s a challenging volunteer position. There are so many things that we deal with neighborhood observation patrols, block watches. All the programs’ C.O.P.S. offers are finger points lifts for cars that have been prowled. We do all of that,” Frazier said.

“Victor’s just a great guy. He’s good at recruiting and he’s really well organized, and so, he’s great at rethinking how we do our business model in the shop, and really reaching out with the community, and just getting people involved, and making them feel like they can contribute something–not a lot of people can do that, but Victor’s really good at that,” Spokane C.O.P.S. executive director Patrick Striker said.

Right now, C.O.P.S. has 22 volunteers. Each volunteer is asked to commit 10 hours a month. The nonprofit has a variety of programs with opportunities for everyone.

C.O.P.S will be hosting a free shred event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their Shadle Center Friday.

