America Strong: 9-year-old collecting hats and gloves for local foster kids

9-year-old collecting hats and gloves for local foster kids

by Erin Robinson

Credit: Mike Ellis

SPOKANE, Wash. — A local 9-year-old is looking to help keep other children warm this winter.

This weekend, while most kids will be playing video games or doing their homework, Korbin will be hard at work.

He is planning to fill up donation bags with hundreds of hats, gloves and scarves for foster kids.

This year, Korbin hopes to collect 500 of each.

This isn’t the first time he has decided to help children in need either. Korbin first started filling barrels with hats and scarves when he was 6 years old.

If you would like to help him reach his goal, you can donate new hats, gloves and scarves this weekend at 16 Cents, 3 Shoes and 5 Socks’ sixth annual Crazy Campout.

All donations will be given to Embrace Washington and Family Promise of Spokane.

