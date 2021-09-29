America Strong: 12-year-old girl gifts toys to kids in the hospital

by Esther Bower

SPOKANE, Wash.– One local girl is doing her part to make a difference in the lives of sick children.

For Maeve Cronen, it started when her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer. She was just eight years old and it changed her outlook on life.

That was four years ago. Now, Maeve is working to make a difference in the world. She’s giving back and helping families in the hospital by delivering toys.

“That really made me put myself in people’s shoes that are sick, especially kids because they should just be kids,” she Maeve said.

It’s hard to feel like a kid in the hospital. Childlife specialist at Sacred Heart Lea Stevens says whenever they see a child super nervous and scared transform into being comfortable in their environment is why they do what they do. Lea says everyone can learn from Maeve and her kindness.

Meet Maeve! She’s only 12 and showing us age doesn’t matter when you want to help others. Only on @kxly4news at 6 p.m., you’ll learn about her mission to help sick kids at Sacred Heart. See what she’s doing and how you can get involved! ❤️😊🎁 #AmericaStrong@providence_phc pic.twitter.com/Jxv6uWxKne — Esther Bower (@estherbower_tv) September 28, 2021

“My fundraiser is to help them have happiness and hope and just to ease the pain of this experience by giving them gifts and toys to get their mind off of it,” Maeve said.

She bought all the toys she delivered to the hospital by raising $2,600. She says the donations flew in and she got all kinds of support.

Maeve says all the presents make it sort of feel like Christmas morning. Presenting the gifts to kids who need them shows that even the young can be a light in a sometimes dark world.

“She inspires me to be a better person every day and to do even small acts of kindness on a daily basis that can really brighten someone’s day,” said Maeve’s mom, Kim Cronen.

Maeve is already working to purchase more gifts and donate them to the hospital.

Sacred Heart is always accepting donations to help families. You can find out more on how to help Maeve and how to get involved with donating here.

RELATED: America Strong: Local woman seeks to help domestic abuse survivors

RELATED: America Strong: Women overcoming addiction train for a half-marathon

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.