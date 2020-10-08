AMC River Park Square reopening Oct. 16 under new COVID-19 rules

SPOKANE, Wash. — AMC River Park Square will soon reopen for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

In a release sent Thursday, AMC announced several Washington theaters will reopen Friday, October 16. The news comes shortly after the state loosened restrictions on movie theaters.

Earlier this week, Governor Jay Inslee said movie theaters can begin opening at limited capacities. Theaters in phase 2 counties can operate at 25 percent capacity, while theaters in phase 3 counties can operate at 50 percent capacity.

Theaters are expected to uphold social distancing and mask protocols for the safety of patrons.

AMC has created a “Safe & Clean” plan, which includes reductions in maximum tickets available for each showtime and seat blocking in reserved seating auditoriums. There will be enhanced cleaning procedures and extra time between shows to allow for a full, thorough cleaning.

AMC has also upgraded air filtration efforts and will have hand sanitizing stations throughout the theater.

