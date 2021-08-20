AMBER Alert suspect from Utah believed to be headed to Washington

An AMBER Alert suspect from Utah could be headed to Washington. The Idaho State Police has also issued the alert.

33-year-old Derek Rowley is driving a gold 2004 Chevrolet Silverado with a Washington license plate C66780T. He is hauling a white fifth wheel camp trailer with Washington license plate 51311AE.

Rowley is traveling with 6-year-old Arson Mangum who is 3 feet 5 inches, 40 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing pajamas.

8-year-old Manson Rowley has also been abducted. Manson is 3 feet 11 inches, 50 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was also last seen wearing pajamas.

Anyone with information should call 911 immediately.