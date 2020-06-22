AMBER Alert issued for southeast Idaho boy

SHELLEY, Idaho — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 10-year-old Southeast Idaho boy believed to be abducted by his mother.

Gage Joslin is 4’8″ tall, 75 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing black pants and a red shirt with a yellow logo.

Joslin is believed to be with his mother, 32-year-old Chelsi Urias, who does not have custody of the boy.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office at 208-785-1234.