Amber Alert issued for missing Lewiston teenager believed to be with a man who could be ‘armed and dangerous’

LEWISTON, Idaho – Police are searching for a 15-year old girl missing from Lewiston, Idaho.

An Amber Alert was issued Monday for Lillian Dixon.

She was last seen in rural Columbia County, Washington near Starbuck or Waitsburg.

A child abduction emergency alert says she is with Jonathan Bowles, a 36-year old man. He is a registered sex offender.

The Amber Alert says Bowles established some sort of relationship with Dixon and that “he convinced her to go along with any story to evade capture.”

Dixon is 5’2″ tall and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white California stocking cap, a black and white jacket with 8 on the back, jeans and blue cowboy boots.

Bowles is 6’2″ with blue eyes and brown hair. He has a scar on his right elbow and a scar on his right forearm.

The release says Bowles may be armed and could be considered dangerous.

If you have any information, call Idaho State Police at (208) 209-8730 or 911.