AMBER Alert issued for missing baby near Boise

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Marisol Garza and Legend Garza-Cota

ADA CO., Idaho — An AMBER Alert was issued for a missing one-year-old baby boy last seen in Boise on Tuesday.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 39-year-old Marisol Garza, who they say abducted her one-year-old son Legend Garza-Cota.

Authorities say Garza is driving a silver 2006 Nissan Altima, with Idaho plates 2C-VC722. Garza has connections with Boise, Twin Falls and Jerome, Idaho.

Anyone with information on Legend’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or Ada County Dispatch at (208) 377-6790.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.