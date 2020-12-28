Missing child found safe, mother in police custody
SNOQUALMIE, Wash.– Snoqualmie Police found a child they believe was taken from his father’s house Sunday.
The department said on Facebook that 3-year-old Maximus Woodward was found safe Sunday night. His mother, Morgan Cooper-Mcwade, was taken into custody.
An Amber Alert was activated earlier Sunday night saying Cooper-Mcwade took her son from his father’s house, despite a court order prohibiting her from seeing the child.
