AMBER Alert issued for missing 14-year-old girl possibly heading toward Spokane

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

CHELAN, Wash. — The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office has issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 14-year-old girl, possibly traveling to Spokane with two adults.

Rebecca Basil and her 9-year-old brother reportedly left a Chelan condo in their parents’ car on Tuesday, driving to Malott. There, an unknown man and woman joined them, according to the alert.

They dropped off the boy in Chelan at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, but Rebecca remains missing.

Shortly after the AMBER Alert came out, authorities located the stolen car in the Chelan area. Rebecca and the two adults have not yet been found.

Rebecca is described as being 5’9” tall and 120 pounds. She has long, straight black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark green Carhart hoodie and light blue jeans with holes in them.

Deputies believe Rebecca is with a man, around 120 pounds and 5’9” in height, and a small woman last seen wearing a black coat.

The sheriff’s office says Spokane was mentioned as a possible location.

