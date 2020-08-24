AMBER Alert issued for 6-month-old Montana child

COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 6-month-old baby boy in Flathead County.

According to the Flathead Sheriff’s Office, 6-month-old Lucas Warner was abducted Saturday by his non-custodial father 20-year-old Andrew Warner and babysitter 20-year-old Hayli Emerson.

The two are possibly driving a 1990s-2000s white Chevy extended cab pickup. The license plate number is unknown.

Lucas Warner has blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 2 feet 2 inches and 25 pounds.

Andrew Warner suffers from mental illness and is reportedly off his medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Flathead Sheriff’s Office at 406-758-5610.