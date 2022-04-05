Bothell girl at center of AMBER Alert found safe

by Erin Robinson

BOTHELL, Wash. — The 3-year-old girl at the center of Tuesday’s AMBER Alert has been found safe.

Bothell Police say Faith Collins was found inside the suspect vehicle in Snohomish County and will soon be reunited with her mother.

Collins was abducted from outside of her mother’s apartment early Tuesday morning. Authorities say her mother returned from a friend’s house and brought her first child inside her apartment unit. While inside, she heard tires screeching and when she went outside, realized Faith was inside the car that raced off.

Police do not yet have a suspect in custody and did not have information on who is responsible.

They say the case is still actively being investigated.

