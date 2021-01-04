AMBER Alert issued for 15-year-old Yakima girl, suspect identified as 36-year-old Arizona man

YAKIMA, Wash. — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen outside of her Yakima home Monday morning.

Angeles V. Revuelta-Buenrosto, 15, went to take the garbage out around 11:20 a.m. and did not return.

The young girl is believed to be with 36-year-old Daniel Ovanta. The Washington State Patrol said she was recently found with him in Arizona after her coerced her on social media.

Revuelta-Buenrosto was recovered and returned home, but WSP said Ovanta made threats to come take the girl and kill her family.

Ovanta is believed to be driving a Black ’01 Ford F150 with Arizona license plate BYR6257. He has a felony warrant out for his arrest and is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should call Yakima PD at 509-457-0207.