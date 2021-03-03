AMBER Alert issued for 14-year-old girl abducted from Bingham County

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

BINGHAM CO., Idaho — The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office has issued an AMBER Alert on Tuesday for a missing 14-year-old girl believed to be in danger.

Francine Corine Baird was reportedly abducted out of Bingham County. According to the alert, Baird has blonde hair and was last seen wearing a black or blue hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 208-785-1234.

This is a developing story.

