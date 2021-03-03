AMBER Alert issued for 14-year-old girl abducted from Bingham County
BINGHAM CO., Idaho — The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office has issued an AMBER Alert on Tuesday for a missing 14-year-old girl believed to be in danger.
Francine Corine Baird was reportedly abducted out of Bingham County. According to the alert, Baird has blonde hair and was last seen wearing a black or blue hoodie and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call 208-785-1234.
This is a developing story.
