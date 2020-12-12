AMBER Alert issued for 10-year-old boy taken from Idaho Falls, believed to be in danger

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Police have issued an AMBER Alert for a 10-year-old boy, taken from Bonneville County and believed to be in danger.

Derrick Jesus Avitia Rodriguez was last seen at 678 Melrose Drive in Idaho Falls, according to the Idaho Falls Police Department.

Police believe Derrick is with Gabriella Ann Rodriguez and the two are possible headed toward Pueblo, Colorado, in a black 90s model Ford Expedition.

Derrick is described as having brown hair and was last seen wearing red shoes and a black coat.

Gabriella is has brown hair and brown eyes, and is 5’3″ and 124 pounds. Police say she has a tattoo on the left side of her neck.

If you have any information about the two, you’re asked to call the Idaho Falls Police Department at 208-529-1200.