AMBER Alert issued by Yakima police in search for two victims

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Police Department issued an AMBER Alert early Wednesday morning for a 29-year-old woman and a 3-month-old child.

The Yakima Police Department posted about the AMBER Alert on Facebook just before 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

The suspect is Rene Baeza, 30, who was last seen driving the two victims on I-82 east near exit 36, according to police.

Investigators say Baeza is 5’9″, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

The Yakima Police Department says Yesenia Mesta, 29, is 5’1″, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Mesta appears to have a tattoo on her neck, according to photos provided by the Yakima Police Department.

Police say Baeza was driving a silver 2002 Honda Civic with Washington license plate number CAL0420.

If you have any information you’re urged to contact police immediately.

