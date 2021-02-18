Amazon to create 1,000 full-time jobs at new Spokane Valley fulfillment center

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Amazon has formally announced its plans to open a new “non-sort” fulfillment center in Spokane Valley.

The center, located at 18007 E. Garland Avenue, is expected to open later this year and will specialize in large items.

Amazon plans to fill more than 1,000 full-time jobs at the location, starting with a wage of $15 an hour and comprehensive benefits. Employees at the over one million square-foot facility will fulfill larger items like bulk cleaning supplies and paper goods, pet food and supplies, patio furniture, baby strollers, and outdoor sports equipment like kayaks, skies and fishing gear.

“We’re excited to continue our growth in the Spokane area, adding our third fulfillment center of this type to our greater Pacific Northwest operations,” said Catie Hydeman, Director NACF Non-Sort Operations. “Amazon is grateful for the warm welcome we received from the community when we launched our new Spokane fulfillment center last year. We are pleased by the continued support from community leaders and look forward to growing these partnerships in the years ahead.”

Amazon opened a fulfillment center on the West Plains in 2020 and employs more than 4,000 people in Spokane.

“This is a positive step toward strengthening and maintaining the resilience of our local economy particularly during these unprecedented times,” said Sen. Mike Padden, R-Spokane Valley. “I will continue to work in the Senate to create an economic environment in our district and across the state that is welcome to employers and job creation and will keep us competitive as a region.”

“Spokane Valley is home to a vibrant and diverse business community, as well as a growing number of residential neighborhoods,” said Lisa Brown, State Commerce Director. “We are pleased by Amazon’s decision to locate a new fulfillment center in Spokane Valley, knowing that this brings the kind of jobs, economic investment, and community partnership that will support residents and businesses in the coming years.”

Amazon is not yet hiring for the new location, but will post job opportunities to amazon.com/apply. The company continues to hire both full-time and part-time positions at the facility on the West Plains.

