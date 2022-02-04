Amazon raising Prime membership cost

SPOKANE, Wash.– You might feel like the perks of Amazon Prime are priceless, but the actual bill is about to get a little bigger.

The price of an annual Prime subscription will go from $119 to $139 a year in the U.S. Those of you who opt for the monthly subscription will see the cost go from $12.99 a month to $14.99.

New members will see the change go into effect on Feb. 18, 2022. If you already have a Prime subscription, then you’ll see the price go up after March 25, 2022, when your next renewal is.

The changes were announced Thursday along with Amazon’s earnings report. The last time Amazon bumped up its Prime prices was in 2018 when the cost for an annual membership increased from $99.

The online retailer said the reason for the price hike is because of “expanded Prime membership benefits.” That includes Prime Video and an expansion of same-day shipping.

