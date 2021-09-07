Amazon opens more than 1,000 full-time jobs at new Spokane Valley fulfillment center

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Amazon has officially opened its new fulfillment center in Spokane Valley, bringing more than 1,000 full-time jobs to the area.

Employees at the 1.3 million square-foot non-sort facility on East Garland Ave will fulfill larger items like bulk cleaning supplies and paper goods, pet food and supplies, patio furniture, baby strollers, and outdoor sports equipment like kayaks, skis and fishing gear.

The new fulfillment center will help enable faster shipping times on customer orders of larger items.

The average starting wage is $17 an hour with comprehensive benefits offered.

“The City of Spokane Valley welcomes this new Amazon facility to our diverse and growing business community,” Spokane Valley Mayor Ben Wick said. “Amazon brings great jobs with great pay and benefits as well as opportunities for longer-term careers. This will help working families across our region.”

Amazon opened a fulfillment center on the West Plains in 2020 and employs more than 4,000 people in Spokane.

Interested candidates can visit amazon.com/apply to learn more about open positions and apply. Job candidates must be 18 years or older and have a high school diploma or equivalent to be considered.

