Amazon gives Spokane artists chance to be featured at Hoopfest

SPOKANE, Wash.– Spokane artists have a chance to show off their skills on the court at Hoopfest.

Not necessarily by playing, but by creating artwork to be featured on some of the backboards.

Amazon will be a major sponsor at the world’s largest 3-on-3 basketball tournament in Spokane. It’s looking to highlight local artists to feature on its 13 backboards in the Amazon Lot.

You can submit now through April 1. If you get picked, you get a $200 amazon gift card and an exclusive write-up on the Hoopfest website.

