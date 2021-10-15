Amazon Air opens first gateway in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash.– Your Amazon orders are about to be delivered to your doorstep a little faster than before.

The major retailer announced Thursday its first air gateway opened at Spokane International Airport. It’s Amazon Air’s second location in the Evergreen State.

Director of Amazon Air Gateway Operations Chris Preston said the company is looking forward to serving customers who live in the Inland Northwest more efficiently.

“We are thrilled to expand Amazon Air operations in Spokane to improve capacity for shipment of customer packages in the region,” Preston said.

Spokane County Commissioner Al French said he’s excited to add Amazon Air to the community.

“The air gateway will improve service for the people of Spokane and others in the area. I want to congratulate everyone involved in helping make this partnership with Amazon a reality as we welcome Amazon Air to Spokane. Amazon Air joins the other Amazon facilities in the region providing great employment opportunities with benefits to the Spokane community,” French said.

The first cargo plane already touched down Thursday night from Fairbanks International Airport. From now on, services will continue daily.

The new site is set to bring 50 jobs to the area. It will be managed by Amazon logistics partner, Trego-Dugan Aviation. Anyone looking to apply should reach out to Kelly LeBlanc at Kelly.LeBlanc@Trego-Dugan.com.

