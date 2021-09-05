Amazing Labor Day weather, minus the haze – Matt

After a smoky start to the weekend we’re seeing improving air quality in many areas compared to Saturday. The good news is that trend is forecast to continue on Labor Day. The L-C Valley and the Camas Prairie will still see periods of unhealthy air on Monday thanks to smoke drifting up from fires in Oregon.

satellite view of wildfire smoke 9/5/2021

As for the rest of the weather in the Inland Northwest, it should be spectacular on Monday. Skies will be clear and temperatures will start out mild in the middle and upper 50s in the morning. Expect a healthy dose of sunshine with highs in the low-to-mid 80s in the afternoon.

It’s going to be a little toasty when we head back to work and school on Tuesday. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s in the Spokane area and mid-90s in the L-C Valley and central Washington. Winds will turn to out of the south and air quality could begin to become an issue again by Tuesday night.

Conditions stay dry for the rest of the workweek with highs in the 80s and a mix of clouds, smoke, and sunshine. There’s an outside chance for a couple of showers next weekend, but there’s little certainty for any notable rainfall heading our way.