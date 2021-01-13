Alvin D. Whitehouse

Alvin D. Whitehouse, 94, of Oldtown, ID died Thursday December 31, 2020. He was born to Elmer and Irene Whitehouse of Port Townsend, WA on the 28th of July, 1926.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years Kathleen Whitehouse daughters Julie Hoppis of Yakima, WA and Jann (Jerry) Spaulding of Gaston, OR; sons, Jeffrey Whitehouse of Oldtown, Jerry (Laura) Whitehouse of Newport, WA; sister Joy Among of Roseville CA; and 7 Grandchildren, David Macario, Kimberly Macario, Charity Spaulding, Jeremiah Whitehouse, Heather Spaulding, Christopher Whitehouse, Michael Whitehouse. He is also survived by his son from a previous marriage Donald Vories of Collect Place, WA, 2 grandchildren: Mindi Irvine and Monte R Vories. Also, a daughter from previous marriage, Linda Gamer of Lewiston ID. And 19 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Elmer & Irene Whitehouse, his sisters Anita, Genevieve, and brother Ivan Whitehouse. His daughter Connie Mae Whitehouse. Also, his step grandson Jerry Lee Spaulding.

He grew up attending mostly private schools. In March of 1944 at the age of 18 he enlisted in the Army. After training, he was then deployed to the Philippines in September 1944. After Japan surrendered in August of 1946, he was transferred to Japan where he served with the Occupational Forces for the remainder of his two-year service. He met and married Kathleen M Mandigo 7th of July 1956 in Newport, Washington.

After the service, he worked at various jobs such as logger, auto mechanic, and construction worker. He then decided to get some education to provide for his growing family. In the early 70’s he graduated from Walla Walla College with a two-year degree in graphics arts. After graduating from Walla Walla College, he worked at different print shops around the northwest, including GAF in Progress, Oregon; Forest Grove, OR; Walla Walla, WA and Union Gap, WA, and finally at Petroglyph formerly known as Burroughs House Printing in Newport, WA. Along with being a printer he also worked in construction with his brother-in-law Russell Mandigo. Alvin never really did retire from anything although he said he was going to retire but never really did up until the last few years of his life. He enjoyed the beach, gardening, and most of all walking down his driveway as much as he could.

A memorial service is planned for the May of 2021. In place of flowers, he is requesting contribution to be made to the Pend Oreille Valley School in Oldtown, Idaho for the student worthy fund.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.

