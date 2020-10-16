Altitude Trampoline Park told to close for not following ‘Safe Start’ mandate

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Altitude Trampoline Park could face citations and fines if they don’t shut down. The Washington state Department of Labor and Industries said they’re not allowed to be open under Gov. Inslee’s “Safe Start” mandates. However, the business said they’re following indoor fitness guidelines.

The family-owned business first closed in March and reopened six months later.

“We first got a letter from L&I September 10, the day we opened, saying that we were not allowed to be open,” said Kenadee Gadish, Altitude’s general manager.

She said they reopened under the state’s fitness guidelines, which includes only 25% occupancy, social distancing, the use of face masks and more.

“Basically what we’ve done is we’ve limited our capacity and we have provided a place where people can come and work out,” Gadish said. “We have rock walls, we have dodge balls, we have battle beams and anything on trampoline is considered an exercise.”

In a previous interview with 4 News Now, Gadish said they have cleaning protocols and shut down the arcade since that’s considered recreational.

L&I said they’ve received five complaints in the past month. Those complaints claim there was a lack of social distancing and face masks. The first complaint was on Sept. 9, the day before they reopened. Tim Church, spokesperson for L&I, said that complaint was about the business reopening. The state agency said the trampoline park can’t be open because their business is classified as entertainment and recreational, which isn’t allowed under Spokane County’s current phase.

“They were issued a cease and desist order that essentially said they’re operating when they should not be,” Church explained, “and they need to close down or they could face enforcement action by L&I.”

The cease and desist order said they could face citations and fines close to $10,000.

Gadish said L&I came in to inspect their facility. She said they told her that their business designation is the only reason they’re not allowed to be open. Otherwise, Gadish said they told her that the business is keeping employees and customers safe.

“L&I said that we might have to close our current business license and get a brand new license in order to completely change our classification,” Gadish said.

Church said this wouldn’t be done through L&I. 4 News Now reached out to the Department of Revenue about changing the business’s designation.

They said a business can change their activity description through them. However, additional or different regulatory requirements with the new description is separate from the business license, which the business owner is responsible for.

Gadish said changing their classification is something they’re trying to fix. For now, she said they won’t close.

“We’re following the guidelines. We’re following the restrictions and that’s something we’re going to continue to do,” she explained. “We’re providing a safe place for customers to come and for our employees to work.”

Altitude Trampoline Park has also started a petition, asking the community to help save the park.

Church said the inspection is still pending. He added that if Altitude was licensed under indoor fitness facility, they would be allowed open. Otherwise, he said recreational businesses cannot be open.

