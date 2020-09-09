Altitude Trampoline Park reopening on Thursday in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Get ready to bounce with joy! Altitude Trampoline Park is reopening on Thursday.

The family-owned business has been closed since March. They said they’re ready to welcome people back inside.

“It’s been a long six months, but we’re really excited to get open again,” said general manager Kenadee Gadish.

Altitude is able to open under Gov. Inslee’s Phase 2 fitness guidlines, Gadish said. People have to be 300 sq. ft. from each other.

“And then we also have social distancing down in the main area, which is about six feet,” Gadish explained. “We can have 83 people jumping and exercising, and then on the main area where the tables are at we can have about 106.”

Gadish said cleaning will also be a priority.

“We have court monitors and we actually have a person certified in our C3 cleaning protocols,” she explained, “and they will be walking around the park cleaning every — you know, we have checklists that they’ll be doing every hour, every half hour.”

They’ll also have someone who will be cleaning the park, focusing on the high-touch areas.

To make sure they’re staying up to standards, they’ve hired a third party company to do monthly audits.

The workers will also sanitize foam pits in the morning and at night.

“We do have a backpack sprayer that has disinfectant in it,” Gadish said. “We do clean those out once a week as well. We remove the foam out completely and refill it with fresh foam.”

If people are going to be jumping, you don’t have to wear a mask. However, if you’re on the main floor with the tables, you’re required to wear one.

The arcade is not allowed to open, but the cafe is.

They said this day has been a long time coming and it’ll now be another option for families looking to have some fun during these uncertain times.

“I think they’re really excited about getting their kids out having something for them to do,” said Kenda Gadish, the park’s owner. “Some other activities because now with online school starting everyone is kinda at home, sitting in front of their computers.”

Their new hours are Monday to Thursday from 11-7. On Friday and Saturday you can head over from 10-10. Sundays they’re open from 12-6.

