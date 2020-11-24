Altitude Trampoline Park fined $9,639 for operating outside “Safe Start” plan

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Washington Department of Labor and Industries has fined a Spokane Valley trampoline park for being open when the agency said it’s not allowed to be.

According to L&I, Altitude Trampoline Park was fined $9,639 on Oct. 28. According to the violation obtained by 4 News Now, it says the type of fine is called a “general willful violation.” L&I said the trampoline park is not allowed to be open under the current phase Spokane County is in, which is Phase 2.

The park is considered a recreation facility, not a gym.

Tim Church, spokesperson for L&I, said the trampoline park has appealed the fine. He said the agency will look at the case to see if anything changed since the violation was issued. If the violation is upheld, it can be appealed again.

Church said the next appeal would go to the Board of Industrial Insurance Appeals.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Altitude Trampoline Park told to close for not following ‘Safe Start’ mandate

In a previous interview with the general manager of Altitude, Kenadee Gadish, she said they reopened in September under the state’s fitness guidelines. It includes only 25% occupancy, social distancing, the use of face masks and more.

According to Gadish in an interview in October, she said L&I came in to inspect their facility. She said they told her that their business designation is the only reason they’re not allowed to be open.

She said L&I told her they have to close the current business license and get a brand new license in order to completely change the classification.

According to L&I, they received five complaints between September and October. Those complaints claim there was a lack of social distancing and face masks.

RELATED: Altitude Trampoline Park reopening on Thursday in Spokane Valley

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.