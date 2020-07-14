Al’s Motel is being torn down

Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — After sitting vacant for months, Al’s Motel is being torn down.

The motel, located on N. Division St., offered in-room hot tubs and openly marketed its hourly rates.

The motel had a troubled past and was the scene of many crimes over the years. In recent years, Spokane Police responded to Al’s for reports of stabbings and suspicious deaths. In the late 1990s, bank statements showed serial killer Robert Yates would visit the motel to cheat on his wife.

Now, there may be new plans for the land.

City permits show the motel was recently purchased by Wayne and Mary Paupst, who built the Best Western on Spokane Falls Blvd across from the Convention Center in the mid 1990s. Potential building plans for the parcel have not yet been announcd.

