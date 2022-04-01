Almost time to cheer on the Spokane Indians! Baseball begins at Avista Stadium in one week
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Indians’ season opener against the Vancouver Canadians is next Friday, April 8 at 6:35 p.m.
There are 66 games total this baseball season and it all kicks off in one week at Avista Stadium.
This is also the first time in 42 years that the season will run from April to September instead of June to September.
If you want an early preview of the upcoming season, you can go to “Fan Fest” next Wednesday, April 6 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
It’s a free community event that includes a home run derby, a first chance to meet the 2022 team, plus a player roster giveaway presented by Pizza Factory.
Concessions and the team store will also be open. Get your Indians gear before the first game!
Check out the Spokane Indians website to buy tickets and for more information on this season’s events.
