Almost as warm, but not quite as sunny for Wednesday -Kris

Kris Crocker
Posted:
by Kris Crocker

Tuesday was the warmest day of the year so far! Under bright blue skies, the temperature soared to 87° in Spokane, which is more than 10 degrees above average. Wednesday will be warm again, but a weak cold front will drop our temperatures a couple of degrees and bring an increase in clouds. In addition, winds will be picking up in the afternoon and there is a chance of mountain showers or thunderstorms.

Wednesday Day Planner    Wednesday Forecast

Temperatures will remain well above average for Thursday and Friday.  However, a strong cold front late Friday will pick up our winds and bring cooler weather for Saturday. Our weather will transition to a cool, showery pattern on Sunday, and that will likely continue through next week.

Planning Forecast

