Almost 1,800 people vaccinated at Spokane Arena in first two days

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s mass vaccination site continues to exceed its goal to vaccinate as many people, as quickly as possible.

Health officials managed to vaccinate an additional 665 people on day two of the site’s opening, once again surpassing the 500-goal mark, according to an update from CHAS Health. Over 1,100 people were vaccinated on the site’s opening day, despite technical difficulties that interfered with appointment scheduling and severe traffic backups.

Things have gone much more smoothly in the days since, according to CHAS, which says patients have had to wait no longer than an average of 20-25 minutes to receive their vaccine on Friday.

The provider says it’s confident everyone with an appointment will be vaccinated by Monday. They anticipate receiving another 3,000 doses next week.

