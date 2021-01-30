Almost 11,000 people vaccinated at Washington’s four mass locations opening week

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

OLYMPIA, Wash. — In the first week of opening, Washington’s four mass vaccination sites have managed to vaccinate just short of 11,000 people altogether.

Of those vaccinations, 2,509 were administered at the Spokane Arena in the span of just three days, the State Department of Health said in an update Saturday.

As of Friday, an additional 3,060 people were vaccinated at the Ridgefield site; another 1,550 in Wenatchee; and a total of 3,817 people at the site in Kennewick.

Appointments booked out for the week within hours of the arena opening on Wednesday. The DOH has since announced when people can once again make an appointment. You’ll find the dates and times for each location below.

Spokane: You’ll be able to register an appointment as soon as 5 p.m. on Monday. You can do so online or, if you don’t have access to internet, over the phone by calling CHAS at 509-444-8200.

Ridgefield: You can make an appointment beginning Sunday at noon by clicking HERE.

Wenatchee: Registration opens Sunday at noon. You can make an appointment HERE.

Kennewick: Registration is currently open, but the site is only scheduling roughly 800 people a day. CLICK HERE to make an appointment.

Before making an appointment, don’t forget to first confirm your eligibility for the vaccine. You can do so HERE.

READ: All vaccine appointments at Spokane Arena have been booked, drive-thru testing suspended

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.