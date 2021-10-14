Almira School sends out class plan following fire

ALMIRA, Wash.– Students who once went to the Almira School now know what their school year will look like without their building.

On Tuesday, a fire destroyed the Amira School, leaving a hole in the community’s heart.

Now, school leaders have released a back-to-school plan.

Remote learning for grades K-8 will start Monday, Oct. 18. They will stay remote until Friday, Oct. 25.

Then, on Oct. 25, in-person learning will start back up. Here’s what that will look like:

Preschool, 3rd, 4th and 5th grade will be at the Almira Community Church

Kindergarten, 1st and 2nd grade will be at the Almira Community Center

Grades 6th, 7th and 8th will be going to Coulee City

Students who need Chromebooks will be able to pick them up at the Almira Community Center between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Oct. 14 and Oct. 15.

School leaders said they hope the have portables in Almira within the next three months for all grade levels.

The historic Almira School building is a total loss.

A release from Grant County Fire District 5 said it will take several days to go through the building because of its size and the amount of overhaul to be done with the unstable structure.

It is not yet clear how the fire started. The school was closed Tuesday because of a power outage, but service was restored in the afternoon.

