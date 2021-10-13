Almira School building a ‘total loss’

by Erin Robinson

Fire burns Almira School Credit: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office

ALMIRA, Wash. — The historic Almira School building is a total loss.

The building caught fire Tuesday evening and burned through the night. Firefighters from Grant County, Ephrata, Almira and Bureau of Reclamation stayed on scene through the night and some will stay through Wednesday as clean up efforts begin.

A release from Grant County Fire District 5 said it will take several days to go through the building because of its size and the amount of overhaul to be done with the unstable structure.

It is not yet clear how the fire started. The school was closed Tuesday because of a power outage, but service was restored in the afternoon.

Volunteer Fire Chief Denny Pinar said they reported an electrical smell when the power came back on.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the fired.

