Alma Jean Bell

Alma Jean Bell, 88, of Osburn, Idaho, passed away January 23, 2022 at Pacifica Pinehurst. She was born March 5, 1933 in Orofino, Idaho; Alma was the daughter of Clifton and Vyrle (Callihan) Flatt.

Alma has lived in the Silver Valley all of her life. She attended and graduated from the Kingston High School in 1951; while attending high school, Alma enjoyed sports and played basketball and in later years she enjoyed and was a member of several softball teams.

Alma was united in marriage to Jay Bell on July 12, 1952 in Superior, Montana; Jay passed away on September 17, 2020.

Alma was co-owner and operator, along with her husband Jay, of Bell Plumbing of Osburn for sixty plus years; she also served as bookkeeper for the business.

In younger years, Alma was a member of several dance groups. She was also a member of several bowling leagues here in the valley. Alma also served as a poll worker in Osburn for elections; she had just worked in the last presidential election.

Alma loved and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends at the family Coeur d’ Alene River property, dancing, playing card games, camping, walking and bowling (she just bowled this last October). Alma was an avid sports fan and loved watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their sporting events.

Alma is survived by three grandchildren Aliza Seay (Grant) of Rathdrum, Idaho, Bryce Grebil of Covington, Washington and Brianne Grebil (Brian Marquis) of Nashville, Tennessee; four great-grandchildren Garth and Carson Seay, Andrew and Daniel Norfolk; one sister Lorraine Navis of Caldwell, Idaho; one brother Kenny Flatt (Linda) of Boise, Idaho; son-in-law Mike Grebil of Kellogg, Idaho; daughter-in-law Carol Bell of Wallace; sister-in-law Vickie Pickett of Spokane, Washington; she is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Alma was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jay Bell, one son Douglas Bell, one daughter Jaylene Grebil, two brothers and two sisters.

A Celebration of Alma’s Life will be held and announced at a later date.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the Alzheimers Association, 2065 W. Riverstone Dr., Suite 205, Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho 83814. You may share your special memories of Alma with her family at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

SHOSHONE FUNERAL SERVICES & CREMATORY KELLOGG, IDAHO is entrusted with services.

