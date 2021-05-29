Allergies feel terrible right now? You’re not alone; here’s why

SPOKANE, Wash. – If you’re feeling extra miserable because of your allergies, you’re not alone. It’s the middle of the allergy season, and there’s a reason why it feels worse right now.

It was a gorgeous day at Riverfront Park on Friday. The trees were swaying, the flowers have bloomed, but that’s made some people miserable, feeling the full blown effects of their allergies.

“It seems to me that allergy season is described to me as the worst allergy season ever,” said Dr. Chad McCormick, with St. Joseph’s Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy Clinic.

Typical symptoms of allergies include congestion, runny nose, itchy, watery red eyes. Nose and throats and itch as well, and extra sneezing.

McCormick says allergy season generally starts at the end of February or early March in the Inland Northwest. At that point, there is tree pollen. In May, there’s grass pollen, so the two are currently overlapping, which may make people feel worse.

In the next few days, pollen.com says there will be medium to high counts of pollen levels in both Spokane and Coeur d’Alene.

There are ways to help with over-the-counter medication.

McCormick gives a few examples:

Antihistamines like Zyrtec and Allegra

Nasal sprays like Flonase

Eye drops

Before using any of those medications, though, take a look at what they have in them.

Damianne Brand-Eubanks, an assistant professor at the Washington State University College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, says some medications may have more than one drug in there that could affect other conditions people have.

“Any medication that you choose, flip it over, look at the back, make sure it’s a singular drug. It’s one drug in there. A lot of times you’ll see multiple and you want to make sure you need each medication,” said Brand-Eubanks.

Kids under two should not be using these medications if they have allergies. Instead, Brand-Eubanks said they can use some saline spray to help.

More advice from both Brand-Eubanks and McCormick: Close windows and shower after mowing the lawn.