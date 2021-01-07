Allen Rupert Kreymer

Allen Rupert Kreymer of Newport, Washington, passed away December 21, 2020. Allen was born July 29, 1930 in Waterloo, Iowa to Archie and Gertrude (Sampson) Kreymer and was a graduate of Lewis & Clark High School.

After graduating, Allen joined the Airforce as an aircraft propeller mechanic. He married Betty Mercer in 1957 in Spokane, Washington. He was a longtime resident of Newport, Washington where he owned Kreymer Electric. Allen loved spending time with family and friends, reading, writing stories, boating, fishing, watching wildlife, feeding the birds and watching football on Sundays.

Allen is survived by daughters Athena Kreymer-Tainio (Jim) and Sherry Hartmeier, grandchildren Jennifer McLendon (Marc), Amy Becker (Steve), Mary Hartmeier, Brian Hartmeier (Jordan), great grandchildren Michael Trevino, Arianna Krell (Ben), Marissa McLendon, Sam Becker, Emma Becker, Bentley Hartmeier, great great grandchildren Greyson Trevino, Haydon Krell, Landyn Krell, numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife Betty (Mercer) Kreymer, his father Archie Kreymer, mother Gertrude (Sampson) Kreymer, sisters Dorothea Middleton and Athena Smith, brother Grant Kreymer.

Allen will be laid to rest at Newport Cemetery in a private service. Celebration of life will happen in the summer, more details to come when it gets closer. Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com.