All Washington student-athletes now required to get weekly COVID tests, regardless of vaccination status

by Olivia Roberts

Copyright 4 News Now

OLYMPIA, Wash. — All student-athletes in Washington are now required to get tested for COVID three times a week, regardless of their vaccination status.

The Department of Health updated its health and safety requirements for high contact indoor sports following a multi-school, multi-county outbreak.

The outbreak is linked to a series of wrestling tournaments held in western Washington in early December. About 200 COVID cases are linked to the events.

Previously, the DOH and WIAA required athletes to either choose to be vaccinated or be tested for COVID twice a week.

The following changes to the existing guidance are effective immediately. These new rules apply to all indoor, high-contact sports and activities, including basketball, wrestling, water polo and competitive cheer:

Required testing of all athletes, coaches, trainers and support personnel, regardless of vaccination status

Increased testing frequency to three times per week

Among those screening tests, at least one must occur no sooner than the day before the competition; ideally, and whenever possible, the day of the event

The DOH’s existing requirements for all K-12 sporting events still apply. Those include mask wearing for spectators, players, coaches and referees at all indoor events.

PAST COVERAGE: Washington student athletes must get vaccinated or test twice weekly

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.