All WA nursing home residents have received first round of vaccine, DOH says

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

All nursing home residents across Washington have now received their first round of the COVID-19 vaccine, the State Department of Health announced Thursday.

“Still working on the rest of long-term care, but this is a major milestone,” the Washington State Dept. of Health tweeted.

AMAZING NEWS! We finished giving the first round of #CovidVaccine to all residents in nursing homes across WA today! Still working on the rest of long-term care, but this is a major milestone. Shout-out to the many pharmacies helping us protect the most vulnerable Washingtonians. — WA Dept. of Health (@WADeptHealth) January 22, 2021

Governor Inslee provided an update on the state’s vaccine rollout Thursday, saying over 362,000 doses have now been given in Washington. Over 139,000 doses have also been set aside for long-term care facilities.

The state hopes to have completed administering doses to all of those long-term care facilities by this Sunday.

The announcement comes exactly one year after the first case of COVID-19 was reported in the United States- right in Washington.

RELATED: LIST: Spokane clinics and providers giving COVID vaccinations

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.